Seamless supply of medical oxygen to GMC, finally

Panaji: Stating that logistical issues were causing interruption in medical oxygen supply to the COVID wards during the second peak of the pandemic till recently, Dean of Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) Dr S M Bandekar on Tuesday said that with the liquid medical oxygen (LMO) tank in place, the hospital now has sufficient and seamless oxygen supply to all the COVID-19 wards.

“Before COVID, we were using around 12 trolleys per day, which went up to 18 subsequently. However, during the peak of the second wave, the demand went up to 30 trolleys. It was subsequently revealed that 52 trolleys were consumed one fine day and we had to redesign the oxygen supply chain, which led to three trolleys being sought simultaneously to ensure that the pressure did not fall below 4,” he said speaking to this daily.

Dr Bandekar claimed that the trolleys used to get consumed in only 40 minutes, particularly in the ventilated wards, and the tractors with fresh cylinders were unable to reach in time from the Corlim-based plant. Moreover, the drivers were also not trained and incapable of manoeuvring the tractors in a small pathway at manifold in reverse gear to unload the cylinders, he said.

“We then hired expert drivers. Subsequently, after doing that, we reduced the time of the pressure drop, but again that was not satisfactory. So the trolley change at the end of the day used to always create a drop in the pressure of oxygen level. We reduced that time by also keeping an expert driver at the manifold slope. The manoeuvring became a logistics issue, which was resolved. Finally, we found that it was not humanly possible to transport so many trolleys at midnight; hence, we decided to set up the LMO tank,” he explained.

Dr Bandekar said that installing a 20,000-litre liquid medical oxygen storage tank was not an easy task, as it also required civil work including piping and welding of the gas pipelines, which was completed in three days.

“Oxygen was there in plenty but interruption was the only thing that we had to address, and the interruption came basically because trolleys used to get consumed faster because of the patients’ load. We never refused admission to any patient who came to GMC. Oxygen was given to patients who were even on the floor and on the stretchers,” the Dean said.

“We have now reduced the number of oxygen cylinders; almost everybody is on oxygenated beds where the supply is from the LMO. Hardly 5-10 patients may be on cylinders,” he said.

Dr Bandekar informed that the government is in the process of installing another LMO tank at the GMC and said work for the same would be completed in a week’s time.