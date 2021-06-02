Kamat, dy collector inspect Malbhat premises proposed for COVID testing

Margao: With the possible third wave of COVID pandemic expected to hit the state, an inspection of proposed COVID testing centre at Malbhat was held on Tuesday by deputy collector along with local legislator and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat.

“We inspected the proposed COVID testing centre in the presence of local legislator and Leader of Opposition. A report would be forwarded to the district collector on it,” said deputy collector Jyoti Kumari following the inspection.

The premises proposed for use as COVID testing centre at Malbhat is owned by Margao Municipal Council. Margao legislator Digambar Kamat said he has proposed the use of above premises for COVID testing.

He has urged the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane to start COVID testing at the said premises at the earliest “since the third wave of COVID is likely to come soon.”

Presently, COVID testing has been centralised in order to lay more emphasis on vaccination programme.

Health centres in rural areas are focusing more on COVID vaccination. Former chairperson of Margao Municipal Council Savio Coutinho had also written to the concerned authorities.

Kamat said that “the BJP government must start preparation for the likely third wave of COVID. I have proposed a COVID testing centre at Malbhat in my constituency and I urge Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane to ensure that the same is started immediately.”

For inspection of the premises, joint mamlatdar Raghuraj Faldessai and talathi Kalpesh Deulkar were also present.

“It is important that this testing facility is commissioned immediately so that people can remain safe. There are reports of the third wave of COVID which is likely to come. I hope government will not find politics in my proposal and stall it,” he said.

Meanwhile, reacting to a launch event of ‘Covid Vaccination Programme’ by Tourism Minister and Pernem MLA Manohar alias Babu Ajgaonkar on Monday, Kamat said, “It is due to my proposal and continuous follow-up with the Collector that the four-day vaccination programme has been started in Margao. I had written to the Collector on April 28 and May 1, 2021 giving names of the locations where the vaccination camps could be set up.”

He said that his team worked silently to help people reach vaccination centres. “Our NSUI team is here in Margao to assist senior citizens and they arrange vehicles to ferry them to the vaccination centres. We do not want to publicise our work,” Kamat said.