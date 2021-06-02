All DDSSY cards to be auto-renewed

Panaji: All the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY) health insurance cards, which were renewed along with the non-renewed cards for the current policy year from September 1, 2020 to August 31, 2021 will be auto-renewed and valid up to March 31, 2022. Henceforth, the policy year will coincide with the financial year.

An approval letter sent by additional secretary of the public health department Vikas S N Gaunekar to the director of health services states that the sum assured of the existing renewed cards will remain unchanged till August 31, 2021. However, for the non-renewed cards, which will be auto-renewed, the sum assured is calculated on pro-rata for a period of four months from May 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021.

For non-renewed cards, the sum assured of Rs 2.5 lakh per year per family will be updated to Rs 84,247 per family and the sum assured of Rs 4 lakh per year per family will be updated to Rs 1,34,795 per family for the period from May 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021. It further states that from September 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, (7 months or 212 days), the sum assured of Rs 2.5 lakh per year per family will be updated to Rs 1,45,205 per family and the sum assured of Rs 4 lakh per year per family will be updated to Rs 2,32,329 per family.

The letter says the next policy year will commence from April 1, 2022 till March 31, 2023 with sum assured as per the policy guidelines. The addition and deletion of members on the health cards, insurance of new and lost cards will be done at the 17 centres managed by Goa Electronics Limited.