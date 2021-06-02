903 new cases of COVID logged

Panaji: Goa on Tuesday registered 22 new COVID-19 deaths and 903 fresh cases of the COVID-19 with the positivity rate of 19.13 per cent. A total of 1,777 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours.

As per the data provided by DHS, the active cases have come down to 11,867 while the overall COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 90.71 per cent.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 1,56,569 of which 1,42,031 patients have defeated the deadly disease. Till date, 2,671patients have succumbed to the deadly disease.

According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of other urban health centres stand as follows: Margao- 923 cases, Vasco – 354 cases, Panaji- 585 cases and Mapusa – 410 cases.

While active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 379 cases, Bicholim – 289 cases, Pernem – 485 cases, Valpoi – 358 cases, Curchorem – 480 cases and Canacona – 245 cases.

And, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 231 cases, Betki – 273 cases, Candolim- 485 cases, Cansarvanem – 129 cases, Colvale – 284 cases, Corlim – 351 cases, Chimbel – 482 cases, Siolim – 379 cases, Porvorim- 548 cases, Mayem – 114 cases, Balli – 290 cases, Cansaulim – 445 cases, Chinchinim – 199 cases, Cortalim – 436 cases, Curtorim – 271 cases, Loutolim – 361 cases, Marcaim – 204 cases, Quepem – 238 cases, Sanguem – 195 cases, Shiroda- 245 cases, Dharbandora – 242 cases, Ponda – 745 cases and Navelim – 211 cases.