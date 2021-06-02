SSC examination result on July 13

Schools to form result committees

Panaji: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has prepared a policy document for tabulation of marks for the students of class X under the supervision of school-wise result committees, which will assist in the declaration of the SSC result on July 13, 2021.

The policy document also provides details about the syllabus and weightage to the content for an entrance exam, to be conducted for the purpose of admissions to the science stream of class XI and diploma courses.

The policy document has been sent to the heads of all secondary schools in the state under the jurisdiction of the Goa Board. The government had cancelled the SSC 2021 exams due to the ongoing corona pandemic and decided to prepare the result as per the internal assessment marks of the students, who had registered for answering this exam.

Every school by June 6 will have to form a SSC result committee chaired by the head of the school, with its members comprising of a minimum of six teachers from the school teaching the subjects namely mathematics, social science, science and three languages, and well aware about the academic performance of the SSC students. In addition, a minimum of one teacher from other school – one external teacher for a group of 50 students – would be co-opted by the chairperson of the SSC result committee as the external member/ members. The Goa Board may also appoint two external members on this committee if need arises.

Each of these committees has been directed to finalise the results of the SSC students in the respective schools, and forward the same along with the marks to the Goa Board by June 26. The Goa Board, based on the internal assessment conducted by the schools, will prepare the final results and declare the same on July 13. The Goa Board will also develop an objective criterion.

As per the policy of the Goa Board, 20 marks are allotted for internal assessment and 80 marks are allotted for the Board examination, with each student assessed out of maximum 100 marks for each subject. This year, however, the internal assessment for 20 marks will be as per the existing policy, and due to cancellation of the SSC exam, the assessment of 80 marks will be done by the schools themselves based on the marks scored by the students in the different tests/ exams as conducted by the respective schools during the year, and their performance during class IX. These marks should also be in consonance with the past performance of the respective schools, at the SSC examinations.

Every school-wise SSC result committee will have to deliver impartial and fair results, after taking stock of the ground realities in the school and framing the rationale for assessment. The chairperson of the committee, while keeping the proceedings confidential, will have to provide entire necessary infrastructure, assistance and make arrangements for correct uploading of data. The external committee members will also be acting as a public representative to ensure that fair result is being prepared. They will also actively participate in all activities and decisions.

Any SSC student who is not satisfied with the marks allocated would be given an opportunity to appear for an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the same, either conducted by the Goa Board or by the concerned school.

The facility of Allowed To Keep Terms ((ATKT) will be given to the unsuccessful candidates in class XI, for the academic year 2021-22.

For admission to the science stream and diploma courses, successful candidates will have to appear for an entrance exam conducted by the Goa Board, which will be notified in advance. The candidates who had opted for Mathematics Level-2 (Basic Mathematics) will also be eligible to appear for this entrance exam.

The said exam is expected to be held in offline mode within the premises of the respective schools in which the students are studying.

This entrance exam will be based on class X science and mathematics portion – curtailed portion – of the academic year 2020-2021. The duration of the 120-mark paper for this entrance exam, will be 150 minutes, and it will contain two sections of total 120 multiple choice questions. Section A will carry 60 questions based on class X science portion, while section B will carry equal marks and based on class X mathematics portion. Each question will be provided with four alternatives, and answer to each question is to be indicated by darkening the correct alternative in the OMR sheet provided with the question paper. Each correct answer will carry a weightage of 1 mark, while there is no negative marking.