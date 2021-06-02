Goa to decide on HSSC exam today

Panaji: Following the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to cancel its class XII examination, the state government is expected to take a similar decision on June 2, pertaining to the HSSC exam to be conducted by the Goa Board.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will chair an urgent meeting of the officials of the directorates of education, higher education and technical education, besides Goa Board on June 2.

The government, like the CBSE, is expected to take steps as regards compiling the results of

class XII students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner or conduct an abridged version of the HSSC exam wherein the students will have to either answer question papers of only important subjects like physics, chemistry, biology and maths or answer a single paper that will include sections for all these subjects.