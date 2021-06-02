Conduct fresh public hearings on CZMP: NGT tells state govt

Panaji: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the state government to conduct fresh public hearings for finalising the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP).

The NGT has extended the time limit for completing the process for finalisation of the plan to August 31, 2021, as against the earlier fixed deadline of January 31, 2021.

The principal bench, headed by Adarsh Kumar Goel, has asked the state government to issue a notice within one week for public hearing. In addition, the public hearing will have to be completed within a month’s time from the date of notice, the NGT said.

Pointing out various deficiencies, Goa Foundation has challenged the public hearings conducted by the Goa government with regard to the CZMP. The applicant objected to the last-minute change in the venue for the public hearing held on March 7. The applicant also pointed out that 60-day notice was not given prior to conducting the public hearing and that a restriction was placed on the number of participants at the venue.

However, counsel appearing on behalf of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) argued that there was no deficiency in organisation of the public hearing and that the last-minute change in venue was a result of compulsion, as it was not known that the venue had been earlier booked by someone else and was not available for the purpose.

However, the NGT expressed anguish over such last-minute change. “Last-minute change in venue certainly caused prejudice in the conduct of the public hearing and if necessary, the public hearing may be continued for more than one day and representations of all sections of affected people may be ensured without rending the situation unviable so as to allow reasonable opportunity to all concerned sections during the public hearing,” the bench said.

The bench also said 80 per cent of the population will be affected by the CZMP. Hence, the GCZMA should ensure that there are no errors in the plan. The NGT said two venues with adequate capacity may be specified which may not be changed and if necessary, the public hearing may be continued for more than a day.

The NGT also asked the GCZMA to specify modalities in the notice for conducting the public hearing and allow written objections to be filed, to be supplemented by public hearing of specified duration.