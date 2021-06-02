CBSE Class 12 exam cancelled

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday decided to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Modi in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

“Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth,” the Prime Minister tweeted after the meeting.

While the alternative assessment criteria for the exams has not been finalised by the Board yet, officials said, it is expected to be on similar lines as announced for Class 10 which took into account the performance of a student in various tests and exams through the year. It was also decided in the meeting that in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by the CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also decided to cancel Class 12 board examinations this year in view of the COVID-19 situation, according to its secretary Gerry Arathoon. “The exams have been cancelled. The alternative assessment criteria will be announced soon,” Arathoon said.

This is the first time that the CBSE has completely cancelled the Board exam conducted by it. Last year, exams were midway when a nationwide lockdown was announced in view of the COVID-19 outbreak and the remaining exams were cancelled later.

With the decision to cancel the exams coming amid high COVID-19 cases in several states and continuing health-related apprehensions about the future, Modi said the health and safety of students are of utmost importance, and there would be no compromise on this aspect.

Anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end, and students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation, a government statement quoted the prime minister as saying. Modi further asserted that all stakeholders need to show sensitivity for students as well as their parents and teachers.