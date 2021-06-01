State registers 602 more COVID cases, 24 deaths

Panaji: The state recorded 602 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while 24 more people died due to the infection, taking the death toll to 2,649.

The positivity rate of the total 3,004 samples tested on Monday is 20.03 per cent as against 19.89 per cent which was recorded on Sunday when 3,242 samples were drawn for testing.

The COVID fatalities also included five patients who had reportedly received doses of the anti-COVID vaccine, while there was one patient who didn’t have any co-morbid conditions.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 1,55,666 of which 12,763 are active cases while 1,40,254 patients have recovered from the disease.

According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of other urban health centres stand as follows: Margao – 1,072 cases, Vasco – 377 cases, Panaji – 601 cases and Mapusa – 407 cases.

While active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 415 cases, Bicholim – 297 cases, Pernem – 547 cases, Valpoi – 332 cases, Curchorem – 498 cases and Canacona – 263 cases.

And, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 273 cases, Betki – 395 cases, Candolim- 568 cases, Cansarvanem – 126 cases, Colvale – 249 cases, Corlim – 394 cases, Chimbel – 478 cases, Siolim – 406 cases, Porvorim- 579 cases, Mayem – 105 cases, Balli – 291 cases, Cansaulim – 502 cases, Chinchinim – 203 cases, Cortalim – 457 cases, Curtorim – 325 cases, Loutolim – 377 cases, Marcaim – 219 cases, Quepem – 271 cases, Sanguem – 207 cases, Shiroda – 260 cases, Dharbandora – 248 cases, Ponda – 760 cases and Navelim – 258 cases.