State constitutes NITI Aayog-like institution

Panaji: The state government has constituted Goa Institution for Future Transformation to assist, advise and guide it in policymaking and several other areas.

The notification issued by director of planning, statistics and evaluation Dr Y Durga Prasad on Monday stated that the Chief Minister will be the chairman of the GIFT, which will function on the line of the NITI Aayog of the Centre.

The GIFT will be empowered by Article 309 of the Constitution of India for attaining autonomy.

The institution will monitor and guide the government towards achieving its sustainable development goals and Vision 2030, and also work at doubling the per capita income by 2025.

A senior official said the GIFT will work with a vision of prosperity for Goa and function as a one-stop solution provider, and a knowledge and innovation hub for leveraging expertise.

The think tank will analyse and make suggestions for improvements in financial management.

The GIFT will suggest necessary amendments with course corrections measures to deliver results on the basis of knowledge, measurement, monitoring, evaluation and innovation.

The institution will coordinate and conduct techno-feasibility and viability studies and advise the government on critical issues such as sick industrial units, eco-friendly and non-polluting units, industrial and infrastructure development in consonance with ‘Make in Goa’.

It will take up development issues for management and also development of inland rivers.

In 2018, the then chief minister Manohar Parrikar announced that the state planning board would be dissolved and a new institution on the line of NITI Aayog would be constituted.

In his 2019-20 budget speech, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also announced decision on formation of the particular institution.