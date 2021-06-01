Mapusa merchants urge municipality to allow them to keep shops open

Mapusa: Members of Mapusa Merchant Association on Monday called upon the chairperson of Mapusa Municipal Council over various issues pertaining to the municipal market including allowing them to keep their shops open.

After appealing to the government to give them relaxation so that they keep their shops open in the market by following the laid down SOPs, the merchants on Monday approached the chairperson of Mapusa municipality Shubhangi Vaigankar and submitted a memorandum.

A delegation led by president Ashish Shirodkar along with other merchants including Naresh Tivrekar, Amar Kavlekar, Pandurang Sawant, Shripad Sawant, Rupesh Shinde and others met the civic chairperson in her cabin.

During the meeting, merchants raised their grievances and expressed displeasure over the failure of the municipality to resolve their issues related to toilets and others being faced by them. The delegation also raised the issue of proposed redevelopment of municipal market for which an amount of Rs 20 crore was sanctioned and that then chief minister late Manohar Parrikar had given approval for the project.

Further merchants’ president Ashish Shirodkar made a plea to allow them to open their shops in the municipal market and conduct business by following all SOPs.

“In view of the curfew, the government has permitted only shops dealing with essential commodities to remain open till 1 pm while other shops are closed. Municipal markets have remained closed, however, shops outside are doing business,” said Shirodkar.

He urged the chairperson to give them some relaxation by allowing merchants in the market to keep shops open as per the prevailing curfew timing.

“We can keep shops open and conduct business by following all SOPs, hence, we requested for permission to open our shops as we have to pay rent,” said Shirodkar.

After hearing grievances of merchants, civic chairperson Shubhangi Vaigankar said that she would take up the issue with Mapusa MLA, chief officer, councillors and work out a solution.