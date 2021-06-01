Govt advises employees aged 45 yrs and above to get vaccinated

Panaji: As part of measures to prevent further spread of COVID-19 cases, the state government in its instructions/guidelines has urged all its employees aged 45 years and above to get vaccinated.

The office memorandum issued by the general administration department on Monday states that in compliance with the COVID-19 vaccination advisory issued on April 7, 2021, all employees aged 45 years and above are advised to get vaccinated at the earliest.

In supersession to the office memorandum issued on May 27, 2021 and in view of COVID-19 pandemic and to take measures to prevent its spread the fresh instructions/guidelines are issued for strict compliance by the state government departments, semi-government organisations, autonomous bodies or in any other aided institutions under the government of Goa.

The fresh guidelines states that crowding in lifts, staircases, corridors, common areas including refreshment kiosks and parking areas is to be strictly avoided and proper cleaning and frequent sanitisation of the workplace, particularly of the frequently-touched surfaces may be ensured.

Further, it said that the offices and employees engaged in essential/emergency services and those directly engaged in various activities of the government, for measures being taken to control spread of COVID-19, shall continue those duties, as assigned, till further orders.

“The departments are requested not to convene meetings unless essential and avoid asking field functionaries to visit the head office in a routine manner. Further, visitors should avoid visiting the office. Efforts should be made to do the work through video-conferencing etc instead of regular meetings,” the order stated.

It further said that the departments are also requested to instruct their staff to remain at home if they have symptoms like cough, cold, fever or if they are short of breath, etc and advised to take appropriate medical care through government doctors.

“All heads of the departments comply with the instructions and issue similar instructions to their attached subordinate offices, autonomous bodies, and shall further ensure that the employees maintain proper social distancing in the offices and the use of masks, sanitizers and frequent hand washing be encouraged,” it said.

The order states that the departments shall ensure strict compliance of the instructions on COVID-appropriate behavior issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Department of Personnel and Training from time to time.

The instructions/guidelines will remain in force until June 15, 2021.