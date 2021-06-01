Goan students struggle to adapt to online learning

RAMNATH N PAI RAIKAR | NT

Panaji: The option of online teaching as adopted by the education department and the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education for students from primary to higher secondary level during the academic year 2020-21 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been able to make these students comprehend hardly 30 to 40 per cent of their syllabus.

Sources in the education department informed this daily that although many of the teachers tried their level best to teach the students through the virtual mode, very few students could understand the entire syllabus taught to them.

The sources maintained that on an average, a student could grasp 30 to 40 per cent of the syllabus that was taught to him or her during the academic year.

“The teachers did their best to educate the students. However, we should remember that the syllabus taught to the students through online mode was designed for classroom teaching and not virtual teaching,” the DoE sources observed, stating that the first quarter or even first half of the forthcoming academic year could also witness online mode of education adopted by the schools.

Goa board chairman Bhagirath Shetye said that using the available technology is very important and therefore online education should not be viewed with contempt.

“As a matter of fact, the Goa board has already introduced it for Class IX and Class XI, wherein conducting periodic, chapter-wise online tests by schools have been recommended,” he informed, stating that the Goa board is also serious about introducing the same for SSC and HSSC classes.

The Goa board chairman also said that if innovative teaching methods, which can fire up the critical thinking of the students had been implemented during the online education the same would have helped the students in grasping the syllabus.

“Just uploading the notes and answers on the portal or the WhatsApp group will not be that much effective in online teaching,” he observed, stressing on the need to create special syllabus for online education.

Headmaster of the Cujira-based Dr K B Hedgewar High School Vilas Satarkar admitted that the online education in no way could become an alternative for the classroom education during the last academic year.

He said that teachers of his institution as well as those of many other schools went out of their way to ensure that the syllabus was duly delivered to the students through online mode.

“We had our teachers conducting zoom meetings with the students as well as uploading educational lecture videos on the WhatsApp,” Satarkar informed, adding that the students of Class X as well as Class XII were even called to school for attending practical classes. “Furthermore, those rural areas which had communication network problems had the teachers visiting them and teaching group of students in a temple mandap or a panchayat hall,” he stated, pointing out that the DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing), a national digital platform, was also made available by the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Goa, which helped the online education immensely.

Satarkar opined that the decision of the government to train teachers in imparting online education proved very useful in conducting the classes through virtual mode.

A city-based parent, whose two daughters study in a convent school, concurred that the online education imparted during last academic year left much to be desired.

“I can’t say, my daughters understood everything that was taught,” he stated, adding that this was bound to happen as the education system in our country is classroom oriented and not online based.

The parent also sought reply from the education department for allowing schools to demand all kinds of fees when the physical classes were not conducted throughout the year.

“What is the rationale behind many of the schools forcing the parents to pay fees like library fees, computer laboratory fees, sports fees and so on when the students have not availed any of these facilities, throughout the academic year,” he questioned.

Principal of Miramar-based Dempo (PACE) Higher Secondary School of Science, Shailaja Sardessai said that the self-motivated students have of course been able to comprehend whatever was taught to them online by maintaining the schedule and attending the virtual classes.

“Then there are certain students who require a little push from the teachers as also need peer competition, which are solely missing in this mode of education,” she observed, pointing out that the classroom atmosphere, which is conducive for teaching cannot be recreated on domestic front as there are many disturbances or distractions at home just as the online classes are in progress.

Sardessai said the online education doesn’t provide for “follow-up” of students by teachers in terms of their education, and many of the parents are not cut out to keep such a track of their wards, as it is not their role to do so.

She also pointed out that the teachers really worked hard towards imparting online education, sometimes by reinventing themselves. However, the virtual teaching did not suit the temperament of many average students.

Another parent on the condition of anonymity informed that his son was found to be ignoring the online classes after logging in the system at the beginning of these classes.

“We found him doing so many times,” the parent stated, noting that this is one of the disadvantages of the online education wherein the teacher is unable to maintain his or her hold on say 30 or 40 students connected at a time.

The noted physicist Albert Einstein had said, “Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new.” The online education is new for the state education system and hence initially, there could be countless errors in its implementation. However, this mode of education is definitely a part of the future, and hence needs to be imbibed in the education system before it is too late.