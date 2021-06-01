Goa inching towards bio-energy generation

Panaji: For the first time, the state will see generation of bio-energy using organic or plant waste at a biomass-based renewable energy facility that will come up in Saligao in about five months’ time.

The project initiated by the Goa Energy Development Agency will have a processing capacity of 20 metric tonne per hour of biomass.

It will be grid-connected and implemented by the Punjab Renewable Energy Systems Private Limited, disclosed GEDA officials on Monday.

The project is expected to not only reduce the open dumping and burning of trees and crop waste but also decrease carbon footprint by replacing fossil fuels with biomass briquettes.

It will also curb air pollution by aggregating and converting tree and bio-waste into green fuel, the GEDA officials explained.

The PRESPL is presently the leading indigenous’ Indian company in bio-energy. The company has been in biomass-based supply chain management since 2011, and has served farmers and the industry with amicable bio-energy solution.

The PRESPL will use waste of trees, tender coconuts, coconut leaves and other biomass available in the state for bio-energy generation at the plant for which the land measuring 3,520 square metres will be provided free of cost by the GEDA.

The company will store the biomass material at the plant site.

These biomass briquettes will be used in industrial boilers, replacing fossil fuel.In December 2020, the GEDA had invited bids to set up a biomass briquetting project to be awarded under a ‘design, build, operate, finance, and transfer’ basis for ten years.

The PRESPL successfully applied for the tender and secured the work order to set up the biomass briquetting plant.

As per the terms of the tender, the estimated cost of the project is Rs 15 million and the successful bidder will have to submit an amount of Rs one million as a bank guarantee for ten years.

The state’s first biomass based renewable energy project is being taken up under the Union ministry of new and renewable energy biomass-based cogeneration programme.

The programme was initially scheduled to end in March 2020, but was later extended until March 31, 2021.

This programme aims to sensitise the local community at large about the importance of waste management, health hazards caused by burning or decomposing it in the open fields.

Besides, it aims at empowering enterprising local residents with appropriate training and development programmes to participate in biomass supply chain.

Other aims include promotion of the Swachh Bharat campaign and social forestry across the project area.