Boris Johnson marries fiancee in private ceremony

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds married Saturday in a small private ceremony in London, his Downing Street office said Sunday.

Johnson’s office confirmed reports in the Mail on Sunday and the Sun that the couple wed at the Roman Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of a small group of friends and family.

“The Prime Minister and Symonds were married Saturday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral,’’ Downing Street said.

The wedding was officiated by Father Daniel Humphreys, who had given the couple pre-marriage instructions, and oversaw the baptism of their son Wilfred, who was born in April 2020.

“The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer.” The couple have reportedly sent save-the-date cards to family and friends for a celebration on July 30, 2022.

Under current coronavirus restrictions in England, no more than 30 people can attend a wedding.

Johnson, 56, and 33-year-old Symonds, an environmental advocate, announced their engagement in February 2020 and have a son together, 1-year-old Wilfred.

The marriage is Symonds’ first and Johnson’s third. He has at least five other children from previous relationships.

Downing Street did not reveal any details of who was invited and whether any of Johnson’s Cabinet colleagues were among the guests, BBC reported. Just one photograph has been released, showing the couple in the garden at 10 Downing Street after the wedding.

The last British prime minister to marry in office was Lord Liverpool in 1822.

The reported nuptials come after a tumultuous political week for Johnson, who was accused by former top aide Dominic Cummings on Wednesday of bungling the government’s response to the coronavirus and being “unfit for the job.”

Symonds used to work in the Conservative Party press office, which she joined in 2010, and two years later she worked on Johnson’s successful campaign to be re-elected as mayor in London.

She became the party’s head of communications before leaving in 2018 to work in public relations for marine conservation organisation Oceana.

On Friday, an ethics inquiry found the prime minister acted “unwisely” in renovating his Downing Street apartment without knowing where the money had come from but it cleared him of misconduct.

A member of the opposition Labour Party, Jon Trickett, suggested the wedding was “a good way to bury this week’s bad news” on Cummings’ testimony and the report on the funding of the Downing Street flat.