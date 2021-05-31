Misleading People On Test Positivity Rate

People read big headlines on Oxygen supply issues but nothing on wrong methodology used by the GMC and DHS

Nandkumar M Kamat

We admire and congratulate everyone in the government and private sector involved in testing biological samples for detection of Covid-19. They also have an ethical job to do when they read about daily test positivity rate. People read big headlines on Oxygen supply issues but nothing on wrong methodology used by the GMC and DHS. Correct, verifiable data meeting the global standards of reporting and public disclosure shared in an open, transparent manner is the real Oxygen of democracy but the media in Goa is simply eating out of the hands of the government and is not raising pertinent and relevant questions about quality and accuracy of the important numerical data related to the ongoing pandemic.

We have no idea why the Goa government, through GMC and DHS, is putting a lot of stress on detecting immunochemical evidence of past Covid-19 infections and not active viral infections. We have no idea why the government is inflating the number of tests done every day without increasing the capacity of the most sensitive RT PCR based testing. We have no idea why the health minister has so much faith in rapid antigen tests done at the government and private testing facilities. We have no idea why the health minister does not wish to reveal the details of the techniques used by the approved private testing laboratories which are all suspected to be using rapid antigen testing methods. We have no idea why various expert committees and task forces of the government related to the pandemic and the stakeholder medical professionals like IMA, Goa, are silent about heavy emphasis on antigen-based testing and reporting of combined testing data on a daily basis. We are clueless about the date from which the GMC began the practice of combining testing data from different techniques. We knew that RT PCR is an expensive and time-consuming technique as compared to rapid antigen and TrueNat methods etc. We don’t know whether the government ran out of patience since RT PCR testing results get delayed besides having noted the strain on the machines and the stress on exhausted laboratory personnel. We are in the dark to know the position of the tenders for purchasing two more expensive RT PCR machines and whether these have been purchased, installed, and used. We know that GMC every day prepares a detailed formatted table giving Centre wise test results. We also see that GMC does not reveal which of these centers are using RT PCR technique.

This is a pathetic situation in India’s wealthiest and second most educated state in management of crucial and critical pandemic related analytical data. The print and electronic media has not bothered to investigate why this is happening and why GMC is compelled to combine the test results from different techniques. The future course of pandemic depends on understanding active viral infections in any community at a given time. Active viral infections are detected using standard Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAAT) and never by antigen-based tests. RT PCR is a common NAAT and gold standard for detection of active viral infection.

The Goa government is publishing inaccurate test positivity rates. When you encounter a totally unresponsive state government not prepared to accept its mistakes and make corrections then you really don’t know what is to be done every time regarding purely scientific and technical matters. There are different metrics for understanding the severity of the SARS-COV-2 pandemic. By now these standards have been well established. Hundreds of research papers and reports are being published every month on various aspects of the pandemic and the vaccines. The Goa government has committed a Himalayan blunder by using antigen-based test results for calculation of the test positivity rates. We don’t know when they began to do this. Those who have this information are closely guarding it as if it is a nuclear secret. And if it is found that this is being done from last year then we have a big question mark on premature opening of Goa’s economy from January 2021. The recent euphoric statements based on the so-called ‘declining’ test positivity rate last week are pushing the state towards grave danger due to incorrect assessment of the actual viral load in the community. There is no issue if GMC and DHS prove that on the basis of only RT PCR tests they can show that indeed the test positivity rate is declining. Then it would be good and verifiable news. But the very fact that GMC data tables have been consistently hiding details on RT PCR tests raise doubts over the accuracy of “declining” test positivity rate.

Universally standard metrics like the Case Fatality Rate (CFR), R value or disease potential, test positivity rate are used to monitor any type of pandemic and arrive at certain decisions. The Goa government is too shy to publish its extraordinarily high CFR. It is further intriguing why the experts at GMC and DHS have been silent since March 2020 on computation and publication of the R value. Without understanding the CFR and R value the state government must never take important decisions because people would get a wrong message.

Similarly, if the real test positivity rate based on only RT PCR positive results turns out to be much higher than what GMC and DHS have been reporting every day then anyone could understand its consequences. By trusting the government and not questioning the methodology, the local media would begin to sell the “declining TPR’ to its readers who would throw all cautions away and begin to violate the SOPs leading to Covid19 inappropriate behaviour next month. Such wrong public signaling had earlier occurred in many advanced countries which slowly learnt from their mistakes. If GMC and DHS don’t rectify their mistakes and insist on combining results from different testing techniques, then obviously we would see skewed and distorted values for test positivity rates. And if these show a false declining trend then the society would begin to think that the second wave is getting over. Then as it had happened in many countries the virus still active in the community would begin to spread and suddenly all the health centres would start reporting new cases of infection.

It won’t be surprising that we see such spikes next month. Then the full “credit” for the same would have to be given to GMC and DHS for their stubbornness to learn from serious scientific mistakes. Science and scientists have no sentiments. But it’s always the good science which saves lives and bad science or its total absence kills people. We shall see what science the Government uses from June 2021.