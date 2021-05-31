LETTERS TO THE EDITOR (31/05/2021)

Railways’ e-Ticket Should Be Paperless

It is high time now to put a complete stop to the physical printing of e-tickets only for those users registered on the IRCTC web portal/ mobile application. Indian Railways should otherwise incentivize passengers to carry only SMS/email-based e-ticket confirmations along with valid ID proof instead of the ill-conceived idea yet of printing physical E-tickets on paper. The suggestion will help Indian Railways to reduce its carbon footprint by encouraging passengers to go paper-free extensively while traveling on reserved tickets. It is given to understand that Indian Railways has made a robust shift to digital transactions through e-ticket booking facility. A passenger has the flexibility to book rail tickets at ease through the IRCTC website and IRCTC mobile app. The e-ticket is delivered through SMS/email and acts as a valid authority with necessary id proof while traveling. Further many passengers still rely on the e-ticket printouts on physical paper and carry the same along with them while traveling. But that facility to print e-tickets on paper is still optionally enabled, apart from the facility of SMS/email confirmations sent to the passengers.

Varun Dambal, Bangalore

Fill Potholes At Excavated Areas

In Ponda, the concerned authorities had excavated the road for constructing furnaces pertaining to laying sewerage pipeline. However it has been noticed that potholes have developed at such areas thereby turning it dangerous for innocent travellers proceeding along the concerned locations. Travellers, especially two-wheeler riders have been confronted with great risk and danger. They are likely to get involved in a serious mishap sooner or later. This would result in adverse consequences including injuries to the concerned riders and at times even deaths due to serious brain injuries. One such instance is near Sri Maa Industries Saw Mill at Dhawali. The existing potholes are dangerous for pillion riders. It is absolutely necessary that the same are filled up on priority basis without any further delay. Human lives are precious and need to be assured safety on a permanent basis. Let us hope that the authorities would do the needful in public interest.

Pravin U Sardessai, Adpai

Boost To Young Authors

The launch of the YUVA Scheme for mentoring young authors by the Union Education Ministry is a laudable step. This is an author mentorship programme . The seventy-five authors will be chosen through an all-India competition to be held from June 1 to July 31, 2021, with each receiving a cumulative scholarship of rupees fifty thousand per month for a period of six months under the mentorship scheme. The scheme would bolster young minds.

Amit Singh Kushwaha, MP

People Flouting Safety Norms

Although the pandemic has evidently attained unmanageable levels, it is becoming increasingly difficult to understand the public mentality that is in exhibition today. People have to be time-and-again ‘reminded’ about keeping themselves and others safe. It is this insensitive and insane approach that has wreaked untold misery on the populace and one which has had a debilitating effect on the government’s sustained efforts to check the spread of the disease. That the police are still apprehending and penalizing people for flouting safety norms says a lot for the callousness of many to the seriousness of the situation! When their own lives are at threat, it is ridiculous even now to have the fear of fines ‘compelling’ people to wear masks. It’s been over a year now since the safety guidelines formulated globally by the medical experts to keep the virus at bay have been strongly recommended by the governments across the world to be strictly adhered to by the public. Even then the flippancy shown towards these basic safety requirements to ward off the harmful effects of the deadly microbe is unbelievable! For, though face masks are now a fashion statement, it is however the way many have started wearing them that has become a cause of concern all over again. Pulled down to the chin and sometimes hanging around the throat, the very style of wearing masks defeats the purpose for which they are intended. While a face mask has today become a vital component of the arsenal in one’s fight against contracting the disease, it is indeed surprising to have people still extending it a token importance. Just as headgear mandated for the safety of drivers of two-wheelers seem to be perched atop every other surface other than that part of the body where it is actually to be donned on, face masks too continue to be treated rather contemptuously. People in their natural abhorrence for anything imposed on them by way of obligations have started revolting against this compulsion. Face masks provide protection to self and others too.

PACHU MENON, MARGAO