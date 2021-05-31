Schemes launched on deposit protection and coaching for ST students

Ponda: Co-operative Minister Govind Gaude on Sunday announced two new schemes – the first one is on deposit protection and the second one is on subsidising coaching for ST students.

Announcing the schemes at a function held to celebrate the Goa Statehood Day at Kala Mandir in Ponda, Gaude said the first initiative is called deposit protection scheme – for the purpose, the government has decided to amend the Goa Co-operative Societies Act, 2001 by inserting Section 20B.

The second scheme is christened as ‘Eklavya Prashikshan Yojana’, which aims at subsidising coaching of students belonging to scheduled tribes and studying in classes X, XI and XII.

The particular scheme will be run through the tribal welfare department.

Explaining the background that prompted the government to come out with the deposit protection scheme, Gaude stated that in the recent past depositors have lost their hard-earned money invested in financial institutions, including credit cooperative societies, which underwent liquidation.

There had been no provision for protecting depositor’s money. Taking a note of the same, the government will amend the Goa Co-operative Societies Act, 2001 by inserting Section 20B calling it ‘deposit protection scheme’ so as to make it mandatory for credit co-operative societies to make provision of deposit protection cover for depositors, he explained.

Gaude observed that deposit protection plays a key role in maintaining financial stability. It helps people repose their faith in co-operative societies.

The objective of the ‘Eklavya Prashikshan Yojana’ is to provide financial assistance to the students to develop their skills and talents for pursuing higher studies.

The ST students will be entitled to seek coaching for classes X, XI and XII: the student will bear 25 per cent of the fees, while the tribal welfare department will bear 75 per cent of the total fees charged by a recognised coaching institute under the Goa Coaching Regulation Act, 2001 and registered with the director of education and higher education.

There are about 269 ‘salary earners’ co-operative credit societies, 128 urban co-operatives credit societies and 62 multipurpose co-operative credit societies, besides many other credit service cooperative societies in Goa.