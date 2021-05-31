Rs 2 lakh each for kin of poor COVID victims

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of COVID-19 victims who were either bread earner of the family or hailed from poor backgrounds.

Addressing the people of the state on the occasion of the Goa Statehood Day, Sawant also announced a scheme called ‘Mukhyamantri Anath Aadhar Yojana’, under which orphaned children will get monthly financial aid.

He said the age limit for inmates in childcare institutions has been raised from 18 to 21.

The orphans who are in Class X will be provided with free laptops by the government, the Chief Minister added.

Sawant also said that financially weak village panchayats will be given a fund of Rs 50,000 to deal with the damages caused by the recent cyclone or the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amount will be transferred to the rural local bodies by Monday or Tuesday, he said.

Stating that his government is trying its best to tackle the pandemic, the Chief Minister said the COVID positivity rate is steadily declining in the state.

He also announced that the second phase of the vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group will begin on June 3, 2021.

“Couples with children below the age of two, people with co-morbidities, autorickshaw and taxi drivers, seafarers, differently-abled persons etc will be given priority in the vaccination drive,” Sawant disclosed.

He thanked previous governments for their efforts that helped in the development of Goa.

Sawant also expressed gratitude to the Narendra Modi government for helping Goa in the last seven years, and more significantly during the pandemic.

The Chief Minister also said that some legal documents, which still carry the nomenclature ‘Goa, Daman and Diu’ will henceforth have the name ‘Goa’ only, adding that the law department has been asked to work in that direction.

PM greets Goa on Statehood Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people of Goa on its Statehood Day. Goa, which was a part of the Union territory of Goa, Daman and Diu earlier, was accorded statehood on this day in 1987. Modi tweeted, “Greetings to the people of Goa on their Statehood Day. May the state scale new heights of progress. I pray for the good health and well-being of the people of Goa.”