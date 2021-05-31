CM: Old Goa jetty will pave way for inland waterways development

Panaji: While extending his best wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of Goa Statehood Day, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the state is lucky to have second floating jetty constructed with an aim to promote inland waterways to boost tourism in the state.

Sawant inaugurated the new floating jetty at Old Goa on Sunday virtually in the presence of Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Indepedent charge) Shripad Naik and Minister for Ports Michael Lobo on behalf of the Union Minister for Ports and Shipping Mansukh Mandaviyaji.

The Chief Minister, speaking further, appreciated the Ports Minister for undertaking various initiatives through various departments under his charge – may it be through Goa State Waste Management, RDA, Ports or Department of Science and Technology.

Union Minister for Ports and Shipping Mansukh L Mandaviyaji, addressing virtually, said the inauguration of this floating jetty will pave way for inland waterways, providing boost to tourism in the state.

He said that the central government has assured to extend all sort of cooperation in the future development of Goa. The modern and advanced jetty will help both domestic and international tourism leading to reduction of traffic on road.

Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent charge) Shripad Naik, who was present at the function, said that the jetty will help the tourists to travel by boats leading to the promotion of inland waterways in the state, he added.

Minister for Ports Michael Lobo said that the inauguration of second modern jetty will attract tourists to travel by boats to visit the historical world-heritage sites like churches, temples in Old Goa. This jetty he said will cater to the need of small boats with capacity of 20, 40 or 60 passengers.

MLA Pandurang Madkaikar, P S Reddy secretary Ports, James Braganza Captain of Ports, Janita Madkaikar sarpanch of Old Goa were amongst those present on the occasion. This floating jetty is built in collaboration with Captain of Ports by Inland Water Ways Authority of India Ministry of Ports and Shipping GOI at an estimated cost of Rs 2.4 crore.

Earlier, Ports Minister Lobo extended financial assistance to Friends of Astronomy under Science and Technology Department and also provided LPG connections to beneficiaries under Goa Gramin Urja and also financial assistance of its social schemes to deserved people under RDA.