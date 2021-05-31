Sal, Colva creek to getnew lease of life

Filipe Neri launches initiatives to de-silt river and spruce up creek

Margao: Water Resources Minister Filipe Neri Rodrigues on Sunday virtually launched de-silting of the Sal and improvements on the polluted Colva creek.

Although the work on both the projects began about a month ago, the water resources department officially launched the initiatives on Sunday to commemorate the Goa Statehood Day.

Besides Rodrigues, Navelim MLA Luizinho Faleiro, Margao legislator Digambar Kamat, Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai, Nuvem legislator Wilfred D’Sa and WRD engineers and other officials took part in the virtual event.

Giving details of the projects, chief engineer (WRD) S D Patil said the rejuvenation and flood control measures for the Sal, including de-silting from the area near the South Goa District Hospital to the Varca bridge, are being undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 16.81 crore.

The de-silting work is expected to be completed by November 2021.

Improvements on the Colva creek, construction of retaining walls and pathways alongside the creek are being undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs. 9.13 crore

The works on the creek are expected to be completed by December 2021.

Both the water bodies have been severely polluted due to the release of sewage and sludge.

Speaking at the event, Rodrigues said the department wants to restore the pristine beauty of the water bodies.

“Today there is a lot of pollution and siltation in the Sal river. It is the aim of the department to restore this lifeline of Salcete back to its pristine beauty. Similarly, the Colva creek is connected to tourism in the state. And this work is also equally important,” he said.

Responding to queries by Nuvem MLA Wilfred D’Sa about de-silting of the Sal from Nuvem to Verna, the minister informed that a detailed project report regarding the entire work has been prepared adding that it would cost around Rs 60 crore.

The project report has been sent to the central government for approval.

Speaking on the occasion, Salcete MLAs raised issues pertaining to maintenance of other water bodies and protection of bunds.

Faleiro spoke about the breached protective bunds that caused saline water to enter paddy fields.

The minister said the issue of salinity was being handled by the captain of ports, adding that protection of the notified bunds will be taken up under soil conservation measures.

Sardesai said the western bypass should be built on stilts, calling for promotion of agro-eco tourism once the river is de-silted.

Kamat welcomed both the projects, saying that the Sal is the lifeline of Salcete taluka, and that cleaning of the Colva creek will help boost tourism.

Draft water policy is ready

Margao: Water Resources Minister Filipe Neri Rodrigues on Sunday announced that draft of the state water policy 2021 has been prepared, and that all stakeholders will be taken into consideration before the document is finalised.

Speaking at the virtual launch of two projects for Salcete, Rodrigues said the policy will help in water conservation.

“The Goa state water policy 2021 is at the drafting stage. It will create a roadmap and blueprint for water conservation. This draft policy will be sent to all MLAs, and everyone’s views and opinions will be taken into consideration before finalising it,” he said.

The minister added that the draft water policy has also factored in several environmental aspects as well as conservation measures.