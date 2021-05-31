Congress writes to Kovind, seeks full-time Governor in Goa

Panaji: The Goa pradesh Congress committee has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding a full-time Governor for Goa.

“In the 60th year of its Liberation and on this 35th Goa Statehood Day, this 25th state of the republic of India is without a full-time Governor,” the letter remarked, further stating, “We urge the President of India to immediately appoint a Governor, who will work towards protecting the identity of Goa and give justice to Goans.”

“Goa is struggling and gasping due to the mismanagement of the Bharatiya Janata Party government, with the state having no full-time Governor since last nine months, who can proactively address the concerns of Goans,” the GPCC said, urging the President to hear the voice of the people and appoint a full-time Governor immediately.

The letter signed by Opposition leader Digambar Kamat and GPCC president Girish Chodankar said that as Goa observes its 35th Statehood Day, Goans are facing the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected them very badly.

“To add to these woes, Goa was hit by cyclone Tauktae a few days back, which caused further devastation to the state, besides having recorded almost 1,54,419 COVID-19 positive cases with the death toll currently at 2,597,” it observed, stating that the GPCC wants to place on record that most of these deaths have been caused due to gross negligence and mismanagement of the BJP government in Goa.

Stating that Goa made national and international headlines for all the wrong reasons when almost 75 COVID patients died due to the lack of oxygen supply at the Goa Medical College, the letter said that as per the Chief Minister, Goa suffered a loss of Rs 146 crore due to the cyclone.

“Although, the cyclone had devastating effect on Goa, the Prime Minister neither showed a courtesy to conduct an aerial survey of the state nor announced any package to Goa,” it lamented.

The letter maintained that Goa is grappling with various other issues such as economic slowdown due to closure of mining, stoppage of tourism activities and the curfew announced by the government to control the spread of the pandemic.

“We have time and again raised these issues concerning the people of Goa and have submitted our memorandums and representations to the Governor as well as the Chief Minister. However, we regret to inform you that our concerns are not addressed by either of them, which has resulted in sufferings of the innocent people,” it added, pointing out that as Goa doesn’t have a full-time Governor, the absence of this constitutional authority has resulted in complete chaos, and mismanagement as well as misrule in the government administration.

“We have already submitted a memorandum to the Governor demanding dismissal of the state government for its failure to protect the fundamental right to life of the people,” the letter said, just as it praised former governor of Goa Satyapal for being very proactive to address the concerns of the Goans.

Maintaining that today the people of Goa find it extremely difficult to approach the Governor for seeking his intervention as he is most of the time in Maharashtra, for also being Governor of that state, the GPCC appealed to the President to appoint a full-time Governor for Goa.