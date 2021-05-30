Life on the frontline

Healthcare workers are fighting anxiety, stress, and exhaustion as they battle against the second wave of COVID-19 in the state

ANNA FERNANDES |NT NETWORK

Right from the beginning, healthcare workers have been at the centre of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. But despite the physical, mental, and emotional toll, they are giving their all to take care of ailing patients.

Some of the day-to-day struggles faced by the medical fraternity, says consultant, Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, Goa, Vikram Dalvi, include “lack of adequate rest, bed allotment issues, difficulty in explaining details to relatives over the phone, wearing of full personal protective equipment (PPE) when entering the isolation area, emotional management of anxious relatives, and answering about 20 calls an hour which amounts to about 300-plus calls daily”.

Dalvi puts in 10-day shifts at the hospital during which he works 24×7. “I spend roughly 18 hours in the ward and six hours in the room (even then we keep on getting phone calls). Then three days off, seven days of non-COVID work and then back to 10 days of COVID work.”

As they rise to the need of the hour, for many new medics, education too has been impacted. Junior resident, Anaesthesiology, Goa Medical College, Pratiksha Sutar shares: “As a post-graduate student, our academics are hampered because of decreased exposure to routine cases of our respective speciality.” The impact is not only related to increased workload, she says, but also working with new and frequently changing protocols and unpredictable working hours. “On usual days, we work for 12 to 24 hours. Now, our duty hours are completely erratic. There have been times when my colleagues have worked for 36 hours at a stretch. Our leaves and public holidays have been cancelled as well. It gets even more hectic when in a day, your first shift is at Hospicio and the second is at GMC. I have seen my colleagues trying to juggle with travelling and their duties,” she adds.

And then there’s also the discomfort from long usage of PPE and frustration of goggles fogging up, added to the worry of caring for patients who are very sick and quickly deteriorating. “Compared to the first wave, this second wave has been especially challenging with younger patients getting worse with the infection. But we are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to caring and attending to our patient. Till the very end we have been giving in our best,” she says.

Nurses are being stretched to their limits as well. For nursing superintendent at Manipal Hospital, Goa, Reeva Barnetto, the second wave translated to longer working hours, the unease of continuous use of PPE, and most importantly, lack of time with family and fear for the safety of loved ones. Due to the rising number of COVID-19 patients during the second wave, one of the biggest challenges included the shortage of nurses and other healthcare workers. Like many on the frontline, Barnetto is currently working around 12 to 14 hours at a stretch.

And adding to the frustration says Dalvi, is that these days there’s too much emphasis on plasma and remdesivir, which are still considered as unproven, off-label therapies. “Patients demand it even when they are not needed. Similarly, the use and abuse of corticosteroids in home-isolated patients who are non-hypoxic with their sugar level left inadequately treated adds to the burden of superinfection without any benefit in COVID itself,” he says.

“Your doctors (those who manage COVID inpatients) are overworked. Don’t add to their woes. Use official hospital/government helplines or opt for formal video consultation for your queries/doubts. Your doctor too needs personal space,” he adds.

For medical officer at Directorate of Health Services, Goa, Ella-Marie Filinto-Sequeira, the pandemic meant dealing with erratic work hours without breaks, risking infection every day, and witnessing first-hand the overwhelming deluge of COVID-19 cases – all of which comes with the job of being a doctor.

Currently posted at a primary health centre in a rural setup, she shares that she now has a somewhat fixed schedule, seeing patients between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – only COVID-19 patients, she clarifies, treatments for other ailments have taken a backseat. “In the second wave, the biggest problem that I faced personally was just the sheer magnitude of patients. The workforce was already dealing with a lot of patients – that was just multiplied about 15-20 times,” she says.

Due to continuous exposure to the virus, in the last two weeks, three out of the four doctors posted at this primary health centre tested positive. “It was an incredibly stressful time for me because I was the only one who happened to escape by God’s grace. The workload of the entire health centre fell onto me,” she says.

Working at the first level, Filinto-Sequeira’s job includes determining which patients can stay at home and which ones must be admitted to a hospital. “Most of my colleagues are posted in COVID-19 hospitals in Goa. They’re dealing with death on a daily basis and have been dealing with this since the beginning. That, I think, is something people don’t understand. It is not easy to deal with so much suffering and death on a daily basis. It’s something that can affect you a lot! I wish people would understand that more.”

While she does not deal with death on her watch at the primary health centre, Filinto-Sequeira does see a lot of suffering on a daily basis. “There are people who can’t get by in normal circumstances who have been thrown this curveball at this time. And they cannot handle it. They cannot deal with it. I’ve seen people helpless, and I have been helpless to help them as well. The stress of it all affects you mentally.”

Many doctors have also experienced insomnia and anxiety because of the suffering and grief around, like Sutar, who admits that she’s had sleepless nights thinking about the deaths she’s encountered during her shift. “And then you have to leave behind the baggage of the previous duty, clear your mind and go to your next duty,” she says. People fail to understand that we are humans too, we are worried about our safety too, she says. In fact, recently after being posted at the COVID ICU, she tested positive for COVID-19. “I had symptoms of anosmia (partial or complete loss of sense of smell), cough, fever and myalgia (muscle pain). But since I had taken both doses of the vaccine, the infection was mild.”

The fear of transmitting the virus to their loved ones is also what’s foremost on the minds of most healthcare workers. “Being a frontline worker, I have taken both doses of the vaccine. But my family hasn’t gotten both their shots yet. Infecting them would be a big blow to my mental health,” says Filinto-Sequeira who for the past three weeks has been isolating and staying away from home.

For many doctors like Dalvi, years in medicine have taught them how to detach and dissociate their feelings from their professional work, but he admits that what has been affecting him mentally is his inability to spend adequate time with his family. “It’s a challenging time even for them and I am not there as much as I have wanted to during these troubled times,” he says.

And what’s adding to the stress, says Filinto-Sequeira, is the abuse the medical fraternity faces on a daily basis with the public turning aggressive towards doctors. “They don’t understand things and they blame doctors, the shortcomings of different departments is blamed on doctors, the shortages, the gap between demand and supply, is blamed on doctors. It’s very demotivating to see all sorts of people dehumanising doctors even though we are doing all that we can to save patients,” she adds.

When one is in a difficult situation where family members are sick or dying or have died, there is a tendency sometimes to forget that the people who are serving you, as doctors, are also human, says Filinto-Sequeira. “We have families, too. We are risking our lives to try and help you. I wish this was something that people would try and remember when they think of abusing or blaming doctors for what has happened to their loved ones. It’s sad when things go wrong. But in most cases, it is out of the doctor’s hands. In times like this, it’s not something we can control,” she adds.

Barnetto, too, admits that as a nurse, she sometimes feels underappreciated. “Nurses should be better respected as being the backbone of the healthcare system,” she says, adding that amid the chaos brought on by the pandemic, nurses have to ensure that the hospital functions smoothly and that all requirements are attended to. “It’s stressful. We need people to be patient and supportive in these times of crisis. Frontline workers are working around the clock to ensure the best possible care with limited resources.” And adding to that strain, they’re risking their own health to attend to sick patients. “We are scared for ourselves but even more so for our families. The fear every nurse has is the possibility that they could infect their loved ones.”

But they have also received a lot of encouragement and love from the Goan community, says Filinto-Sequeira. “There is a lot of support from the community and from our families. We’ve had so many people donating equipment, donating money, just to help us get through this. It’s been so uplifting and heart-warming. I do experience a lot of kindness, love and gratitude. My family too has been supporting me every step of the way. That’s what’s keeping me going.”

And while the second wave continues to wreak havoc, what is sad is that all of this was actually avoidable, laments Filinto-Sequeira. “Right from the start, if everyone listened to the healthcare directives, we would not have reached such a bad state. Going forward, we are expecting a third wave as well and I would like to advise people who might be reading this to do whatever is in their hands to do, such as, social distancing, mask-wearing, avoiding mass gatherings. And now that vaccines are out, please get vaccinated.”

Overcoming the pandemic is not exclusively the job of health authorities; it’s a team effort that involves active participation of the community as well, adds Sutar. To the youth, she emphasises: “I know we all want our maskless selfies, we want our social gatherings, our hangout times, monsoon treks, and party nights back – but we have to be patient. It’s a phase and this too shall pass but till then we all know the drill: masks, avoid gatherings, and get vaccinated.”