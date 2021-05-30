GSPCB directed to start implementing fines against violators

NT NETWORK

The Central Pollution Control Board has issued a direction to all state pollution control boards including Goa State Pollution Control Board to start implementing scale of compensation against violators for violating noise norms.

Following NGT direction the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had prepared a new set of fines between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1 lakh for those who violate norms restricting noise pollution under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

The list of new fines were proposed by the CPCB in a June 12, 2020 report filed with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in response to a set of cases over noise pollution. The step proposed by the CPCB was accepted by the green court and directed to enforce throughout the country.

“In order to ensure compliance of the existing rules and prevent further violation of noise levels with respect to prescribed standards/limit, it is hereby directed that chairman of SPCB shall direct designated authorities of the state to implement scale of compensation for violation of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 as accepted by NGT”, the CPCB chairman, Shiv Das Meena stated in its direction

Under the new system of fines, a violation of norms over the use of loudspeakers / public address systems, for instance, can result in the confiscation of equipment and a fine of Rs 10,000.

Similarly, violating noise pollution norms over the use of diesel generator sets can result in sealing of the sets and a fine between Rs 10,000 and Rs 100,000 depending on the size of the set.

Violations in cases of sound-emitting construction equipment can result in a fine of Rs 50,000 and its seizure or sealing.

The violation of noise norms while bursting firecrackers beyond the time limit (prescribed by the Supreme Court) could attract a fine of Rs 1,000 (in the residential, commercial or mixed zone) and Rs 3,000 (in a silence zone). But in case of violation of norms during public rallies, marriage procession or any religious event, a heavier fine of Rs 10,000 could be levied on the organiser in residential/commercial or mixed zone and Rs 20,000 in a silence zone.

In case of the first violation of noise rule within a fixed premise in a function organised by the resident welfare organisation, a marriage function, public or institution event, banquet hall, open ground functions, a fine of Rs. 20,000 may be levied while a second violation could result in a fine of Rs 40,000. However, more than two violations could result in a fine of Rs 100,000 and sealing of the premises.

At present, violation of noise pollution rules is a criminal offence punishable under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 which could attract imprisonment upto five years and fine upto Rs 100,000.

Noise pollution rules have defined the acceptable level of noise in different zones for both daytime and night time. In residential areas should not exceed 65 dB while 75 dB in commercial areas and 60dB in silence zone while during night time noise levels had to be 10dB lower than the daytime.