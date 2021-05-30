After a gap of 39 days, COVID cases fall below 1000

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The daily fresh COVID-19 cases fell below 1,000 in the state after a gap of 39 days, with 963 people testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

On April 20, 2021, for the first time, the state had crossed the 1,000-mark in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic.

The test positivity rate recorded on Saturday is 22.52 per cent and the overall recovery rate has improved to 88.57 per cent.

The deadly pandemic claimed 27 more lives on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 2,597 in Goa.

Of these 27 COVID-19 deaths, four patients had received the first dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine. The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 1,54,419 of which 15,056 are active cases while 1,36,766 patients have recovered from the disease. According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of other urban health centres stand as follows:, Margao- 1,301 cases, Vasco – 428 cases, Panaji- 764 cases and Mapusa – 458 cases.

While active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 446 cases, Bicholim – 361 cases, Pernem – 587 cases, Valpoi – 420 cases, Curchorem – 535 cases and Canacona – 263 cases.

And, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 339 cases, Betki – 348 cases, Candolim- 677 cases, Cansarvanem – 147 cases, Colvale – 395 cases, Corlim – 457 cases, Chimbel – 705 cases, Siolim – 498 cases, Porvorim- 643 cases, Mayem – 131 cases, Balli – 313 cases, Cansaulim – 618 cases, Chinchinim – 217 cases, Cortalim – 555 cases, Curtorim – 391 cases, Loutolim – 479 cases, Marcaim – 240 cases, Quepem – 307 cases, Sanguem – 212 cases, Shiroda- 271 cases, Dharbandora – 309 cases, Ponda – 951 cases and Navelim – 287 cases.