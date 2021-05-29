South Goa meet decides to increase vaccination centres

Vaccination centre to be set up at Ravindra Bhavan-Margao, swab collection centre to be shifted

Margao: The swab collection centre at Ravindra Bhavan, Margao will be shifted to Nehru stadium, Fatorda in next two days for the ease of the people and Ravindra Bhavan facility will be used as a vaccination centre, informed the office of South Goa district collector, on Friday.

This decision was taken during a meeting held by Additional Collector II Sanjit Rodrigues with government-appointed COVID incident commanders of South Goa district, block development project officers, PHC doctors, deputy collectors and elected representatives at South Goa Collectorate building.

“The ongoing vaccination process in the district was reviewed in toto and also regarding increasing the vaccination was discussed at length. Views were taken from officials, doctors and elected representatives in this regard. It has been decided to increase the vaccination centres wherever it is required. Some officials highlighted the problems they face during the ongoing vaccination programme including space constraints and connectivity issues. All these issues will be resolved,” a senior official from the Collectorate said.

He added that a decision has been taken to create awareness among lactating mothers and encourage them to take the vaccine considering the expected third wave of the pandemic.

“It will be verified as to how many people aged 45 and above have taken the vaccine jab in South Goa district and those who have not will be encouraged to take the jab. This has been decided upon with an aim to get more and more people vaccinated as the vaccine is a hope against COVID-19 pandemic,” informed a senior official.

Sources in the Collectorate further disclosed that sheds will be put up at vaccination centres and primary health centres, wherever required, for the benefit of people in view of the approaching monsoon.