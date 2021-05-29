NIH scientist collects Mandovi water samples for salinity test

Sankhali: Scientist from the National Institute of Hydrology (NIH), Roorkee, Dr Gopal Krishan on Friday visited around 16 locations in the state to collect samples of the Mandovi river water, also known as Mhadei, to conduct salinity test.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had earlier written a letter to the Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat that if diversion of the Mhadei water into the Malaprabha basin materialises by way of the Kalasa canal project, being undertaken by the Karnataka government, it would have a major impact on the flow of Mandovi and Goa’s ecosystem.

Based on Sawant’s request and in the backdrop of the dispute between Goa and Karnataka over the sharing of the Mhadei waters, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti had appointed a team of scientists from the NIH to study the river’s salinity levels.

During the monsoon last year, members of the NIH team had visited Goa and taken water samples. However, apprehensions were raised from different quarters in the state over the study of salinity level carried out during monsoon with many stating that it would not reflect the correct picture.

The state government was urged to demand a study through the three seasons, as a salinity test during summer was more likely to reflect the increase in salt levels caused due to the diversion of the Mhadei water by the Karnataka government.

Accordingly, as directed by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the NIH team visited Goa again.

On Friday, assistant engineer of Goa water resource department Deelip Naik and junior engineer Agnelo Fernandes took the NIH scientist to the various areas to collect the water samples.

Dr Gopal Krishan said, “We have taken samples during summer as well as during monsoon. After studying both the samples, we will submit our report to the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.”

The NIH team had also visited Goa in February this year.