Goa crosses 5 lakh COVID vaccine jabs

Panaji: As per the latest data provided by the directorate of health services (DHS), the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state crossed the 5-lakh mark on Friday.

The DHS has said that as on May 28, a total of 5,04,468 doses have been administered which include 3,12,532 beneficiaries, who have taken the first dose and 95,968 beneficiaries, who have taken both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

These beneficiaries include healthcare workers, frontline workers and citizens aged 45 and above and also people belonging to the 18-44 age group.

“I thank the healthcare workers & officials of health department for succeeding in administering 5,00,000 doses of #COVID19 vaccines in the State of Goa. I also thank the people of Goa for making #TikaUtsav successful and getting vaccinated in large numbers,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.

He once again appealed to the people, particularly those aged 45 and above to come forward and receive the vaccine dose and help the state to achieve 100 per cent vaccination.