Crying foul, Margao new market vendors to keep shops open from Monday

Margao: Objecting to increasing activity of roadside vending, the new market vendors association president Vinodh Shirodkar, on Friday, said the association has decided to keep open their shops from Monday in the new market in Margao.

Through an order, South Goa district collector Ruchika Katyal had asked to keep all the markets in South Goa district closed, except for shops selling essential items, till May 31. The government had taken this decision to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection.

“Our markets are closed but all roadside activities are going on. There is no check on it. Since last one month, all our shops have remained closed. We are facing huge losses. The government is doing injustice to us. We see a lot of people from Maharashtra and Karnataka coming and freely roaming in vehicles in Margao. We will be opening our shops from Monday,” Shirodkar said. He said shops selling rainwear have to clear their stocks. “We will not be paying taxes to the municipality,” he stated.

It may be recalled that some vendors had opened their shops in the new market in the last week after pleading with the chief officer Agnelo Fernandes. However, police asked them to close the shops and abide by the curfew order. Fernandes had told the market vendors that their plea for opening the shops has been forwarded to the South Goa district collector for necessary decision.