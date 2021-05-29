Don’t promote Ivermectin as prophylactic treatment for COVID: HC to state govt

Panaji: The High Court of Bombay at Goa Friday agreed that the Goa government’s decision to use Ivermectin medicine for suspected COVID-19 patients and COVID positive patients is in accordance with the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The High Court accepted the clarification provided by the state government in support of the Ivermectin drug for the treatment of COVID. However, the High Court observed that the state government cannot promote Ivermectin medicine for prophylactic use.

The High Court said if the state government promotes Ivermectin for prophylactic use, then the petitioner can challenge. The High Court has kept the issue open.

During the hearing on Friday on petitions related to COVID management in the state, Advocate General Devidas Pangam brought to the notice of the High Court that ICMR has recommended Ivermectin drug for COVID patients.

Referring to the point made by petitioners that there is no clearance from the World Health Organisation (WHO) for the use of Ivermectin drug, the Advocate General said these are mere advisories and not directions. “I was also given this medicine when I suffered from COVID. It seems that the petitioners just like to point out issues against the government through petitions,” said the Advocate General. The High Court asked the state government to submit details of the vaccination plan. The court has asked the state government to provide details of the facilities and situation of COVID treatment in rural areas.

The state government stated in the court that it is prepared to tackle mucormycosis and the required infrastructure is ready and medicines have been procured.

The Union government, in its reply to the High Court, stated that it is supplying vaccines to the states and Union territories for the priority population of healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 45 years of age.

“As of May 26, 7.47 lakh doses have been provided to Goa of which 4.97 lakh doses have been consumed and 2.50 lakh doses are available with the state currently. A total of 45,700 doses are likely to be available in Goa from June 1 to June 15. For June, a total of 36,580 doses are likely to be made available for direct procurement to cover the 18-44 years population of Goa,” the Union government said.