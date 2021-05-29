CM: decision on curfew extension in two days

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Friday said the state government will take a call in the next two days on extending the statewide curfew.

“We haven’t taken any decision as yet on the extension of curfew. The decision will be taken in two days’ time,” Sawant said interacting with media persons after launching free distribution of ‘Ayush 64’ medicine, meant for asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic COVID-19 patients, at a function held at Patto in Panaji.

He pointed out that the COVID test positivity rate in the state has dropped to 25 per cent and expressed hope that it will further reduce in the coming days.

In order to break the chain of COVID-19 transmission, the state government had initially imposed a four-day lockdown from April 29 to May 3. Later, the Sawant-led government extended lockdown-like restrictions till May 8. The government later imposed a 15-day statewide curfew from May 9 to May 23. The curfew has been further extended till May 31. However, despite the restrictions, there has been no significant drop in the COVID positive cases.

When asked if any decision has been taken as regards the HSSC examination of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the Chief Minister said the government is awaiting decision of the central government regarding the Class XII exam in Delhi and added that the state’s decision would be on the lines of what the central government decides.

On May 23, Sawant had announced cancellation of the Goa Board’s SSC examination due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and said decision on the HSSC examination would be taken within the next two days.