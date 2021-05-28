UN ready to support India’s Cyclone Yaas response efforts

PTI

United Nations

As Tropical Cyclone Yaas ravaged parts of India’s eastern coast, a spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said the world body and its agencies stand ready to support the response efforts if state authorities request it, while expressing concern that lack of social distancing in emergency shelters and temporary suspension of vaccination campaigns amid the COVID-19 pandemic could further complicate the

health crisis.

“From South Asia, which is being impacted currently by Tropical Cyclone Yaas, our humanitarian colleagues tell us that we have activated cyclone preparedness measures and prepositioned stocks of food and other items,” Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said at the daily press briefing on Wednesday.

“The cyclone reached the Indian state of Odisha yesterday, with millions of people being evacuated by the Government ahead of the storm. UN agencies and our partners in India stand ready to support the response efforts if State authorities request it,”

he said.

UN humanitarian colleagues in Nepal say the country could also experience heavy rainfall with floods and landslides over the coming hours, Dujarric said, adding that in Bangladesh, “our colleagues say the cyclone has not impacted Cox’s Bazar, but they are closely monitoring the situation due to the possibility of storm surges and embankment collapse in border areas.” Cox’s Bazar is home to the world’s largest refugee camp, with nearly a million Rohingya migrants residing at the enclosures in Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazilas.

“As you know, India, Bangladesh and Nepal are all grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are concerned that the lack of social distancing in emergency shelters and the temporary suspension of vaccination campaigns could complicate already complicated efforts,” he said.