Mehul Choksi captured in Dominica

New Delhi: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who had recently fled from Antigua and Barbuda, was captured in neighbouring Dominica after an Interpol yellow notice was issued against him, the local media reported on Wednesday.

Police in Dominica captured Choksi on Tuesday night (local time) after an Interpol yellow notice was issued by Antigua and Barbuda. Efforts are on to hand him over to the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, the local media reports stated. Choksi is wanted in a Rs 13,500-crore loan fraud in the Punjab National Bank.

His staff had reported him missing after his car was found. The businessman’s lawyer Vijay Aggarwal had confirmed that Choksi had been missing since Sunday.