Rs 20.66 lakh compensation for cyclone-hit people in Goa

Panaji: The state government has sanctioned Rs 20.66 lakh as compensation from the District Management Fund to those affected by cyclone Tauktae, which devastated Goa recently.

As per the data, the government has released compensation of Rs 4,28,400 to the cyclone-hit people in Tiswadi taluka, Rs 1,09,477 for Pernem taluka, Rs 67, 584 for Sattari taluka, Rs 10,39,993 for Bicholim taluka, Rs 88,000 for Canacona taluka, Rs 30,000 for Dharbandora taluka, Rs 2,71,200 for Salcete taluka and Rs 32,000 for the cyclone- affected people of Mormugao taluka.

The sanction order has been sent to mamlatdars of the respective taluka.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the government is committed to help all those who incurred losses after the cyclone ravaged the state, adding that the government will help them rebuild their houses.

He said the Rs 20.66 lakh compensation to the affected families were drawn from the state fund. The state has also decided to seek financial assistance from the Centre.

The government had earlier sanctioned ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives in the cyclone.

Last Friday Sawant had pegged to Rs 146 crore the state’s loss caused by the cyclone.

More than 200 houses were damaged by the cyclone.