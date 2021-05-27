Casinos heading for revision in GST rate

Panaji: Casinos in the state, which did brisk business before COVID restrictions were imposed, are heading for revision in the tariff levied on the industry as the Union government has plans to re-evaluate casino services for calculating goods and services tax.

The valuation will be done by a seven-member panel of group of ministers led by Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

Members will examine the tax rate for not only casinos but also online gaming portals and race courses.

Currently casinos in the state have been charged a GST rate of 18 per cent.

The group of ministers will examine the issue of valuation of services provided by casinos, race courses, and online gaming portals. It will study taxability of certain transactions in a casino.

The group will do this with reference to the current legal provisions and orders of courts, as per its terms of reference.

It will also examine the administration of such valuation provisions, and see if an alternative means of valuation is recommended.

The panel will also look into the impact of such valuation on other similarly placed services like lottery.

State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho is part of the GOM while the other members include Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P Thiagarajan.

The GOM will submit its report to the GST Council within six months.

The coronavirus pandemic has given a fillip to online gaming companies. Since the gaming industry is in a nascent stage, there are multiple unresolved issues around taxation which the GoM is expected to understand, examine and resolve.

Both offshore and land-based casinos in the state are shut since April 29 due to the curfew, which has been imposed to break the COVID infection chain.

However, the four months preceding the shutdown were good for offshore casino operators due to heavy footfalls of visitors.

Delta Corp, the company which owns three of the floating casinos in the state and one land-based casino, earned Rs 133 crore revenue and Rs 48 crore profit in the January-March 2021 quarter.

The company made consolidated net revenue of Rs 201 crore for 2020-21, with only five months of operations and despite being closed for about seven months.