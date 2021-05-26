Dining made easy

NT BUZZ

DoubleTree by Hilton Goa-Panaji launched its first-ever mobile food kiosk ‘DoubleTree Bites’ in Goa. Commencing from residential apartments in Goa, the food kiosk will serve guests with signature dishes and local favourites of the resort.

The food kiosks are stationed at different apartments in the vicinity of the resort and beyond. Some of the dishes served are Kathi rolls, puffs, samosa, doughnuts, muffins and other bakery delicacies.

At the launch of DoubleTree Bites, general manager, Shiv Bose said: “We are proud to launch this initiative in the city. Over the years, the resort has amplified its dominance in the food and beverage space with our talented chefs who have tremendous experience and skill. With dine-in experiences in pause due to the pandemic, we wanted our guests to experience at home dining and have the ease of buying these special gastronomical delights. We wish the well-being of all our guests and invite them to experience this kiosk in their society.”

(To book a slot in your society or for more details call 9607975314)