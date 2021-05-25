Vishwajit sticks to decision to use Ivermectin for prophylaxis treatment

Panaji: Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said that the government’s decision to administer Ivermectin as prophylaxis treatment for people aged 18 and above against COVID-19 is based on the recommendation by a group of experts.

“It looks like the Congress party needs better fact-checking tools. @WHO shares broad guidelines, countries/states have been given the flexibility to evolve & make their own set of treatment protocols. Prophylaxis treatment has been recommended by a group of experts,” Rane said responding to a tweet of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar.

Chodankar has been opposing the inclusion of Ivermectin tablets for prophylaxis treatment claiming that the World Health Organisation has recommended against use of the drug, except within clinical trials.

The Congress president has been alleging a scam of Rs 22 crore by the government in the purchase of the Ivermectin tablets.

“As far as Goa is concerned, we have been using Ivermectin for long now, since we started distributing home isolation kits and it has shown proven results,” Rane said.

The Health Minister said that the government is very sensitive to the health of the people and are following advice authenticated by an expert group of doctors who are part of the state’s expert committee on COVID-19.