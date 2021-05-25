State to consult Centre on holding HSSC exam

Panaji: After cancellation of the SSC examination to be conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the decision as regards the HSSC exam of the Goa Board will now depend on the central government’s decision about the HSSC exam to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Examination.

This decision will be taken in consultation with the central government, as many HSSC students appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

The state government is expected to come to a related decision on May 26.

Meanwhile, the principals’ forum in Goa has offered three suggestions to the government as regards conducting the HSSC examination in the state.

The three suggestions include conducting the HSSC exam with two papers per day, conducting HSSC exam for only three to four papers or conducting online objective exam by setting application type model question papers, which is as good as an open book exam.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar said that he is not so happy with the government’s decision to cancel the SSC exam.

He said students lost the opportunity to test themselves at this important stage of education.

Parsekar also said the move is grave injustice done to the student community and demanded that the government go ahead with the HSSC examination at any cost.

Senior leader of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar has also expressed shock over cancellation of the SSC examination.