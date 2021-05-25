Goa’s COVID positivity rate still high at 35.35%

1,401 more test positive, 38 die

Panaji: Goa continued to record a high COVID-19 positivity rate as 35.35 per cent of the total samples tested in the last 24 hours were found to be positive for the dreaded virus.

A total of 3,963 samples were tested of which 1,401 were found positive.

The state registered 38 deaths associated with the deadly disease in the last 24 hours and of these four patients had reportedly received the first dose of the vaccine.

Till date, 2,421 patients have succumbed to the virus.

As on Monday, the state has 16,278 active COVID-19 cases and the overall recovery rate has improved to 87.35 per cent.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 1,47,861 of which 1,29,162 patients have recovered from the disease.

According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of other urban health centres stand as follows: Margao – 1,588 cases, Vasco – 514 cases, Panaji- 883 cases and Mapusa – 429 cases.

While active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 484 cases, Bicholim – 402 cases, Pernem – 556 cases, Valpoi – 360 cases, Curchorem – 544 cases and Canacona – 276 cases.

And, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 326 cases, Betki – 590 cases, Candolim- 749 cases, Cansarvanem – 135 cases, Colvale – 291 cases, Corlim – 475 cases, Chimbel – 826 cases, Siolim – 593 cases, Porvorim – 761 cases, Mayem – 132 cases, Balli – 293 cases, Cansaulim – 667 cases, Chinchinim – 199 cases, Cortalim – 642 cases, Curtorim – 484 cases, Loutolim – 492 cases, Marcaim – 243 cases, Quepem – 334 cases, Sanguem – 227 cases, Shiroda- 304 cases, Dharbandora – 303 cases, Ponda – 871 cases and Navelim – 301 cases.