11% of Goans affected by COVID-19 aged below 18

Panaji: Around 11 per cent of the total 1.47 lakh people, who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic is below the age of 18 years.

“In 0-17 age group, we have seen a total of 16,246 positive cases in Goa, which is 11.34 per cent of the total positive cases,” Health Secretary Ravi Dhawan told media persons in Panaji on Monday.

Head of department, paediatrics, Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) Dr M P Silveira informed that during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic, from mid-March till date, as many as 150 COVID-19 positive patients in the age group of 0-12 were hospitalised after developing complications associated with the viral infection.

“We had a couple of fatalities in this age group (0-12), but it was not specifically due to COVID pneumonia, which we see in adults. Basically, it was due to co-morbid conditions including cardiac problems,” Dr Silveira said.

She said that considering the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic, the GMC administration has decided to set up paediatric ICU, neonatal ICU as well as a high dependency unit in two ICU wards of the super-speciality block (SSB) of the GMC. The two ICU wards in SSB have a capacity of 30 beds each.

“The total number of severe COVID cases in paediatrics is not more than one or two per cent so far, but we want to be prepared for the worst-case scenario. The severe cases will be handled in GMC and the mild and moderate cases will be managed by the district hospitals,” she said.