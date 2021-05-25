Tika Utsav second phase from tomorrow

Targeting 100% vaccination of those above 45 years of age: Chief Minister

Panaji: The state government will launch the second phase of Tika Utsav, the vaccination drive for administering the first dose of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine to those above 45 years of age, from May 26 onwards.

Addressing people through his social media handles, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the second phase of the Tika Utsav will be held in the state from May 26 to June 7.

Stating that only 60 per cent of the population above 45 years of age has taken the first dose of the vaccine during the first phase of Tika Utsav, Sawant said, “Government is making all efforts to complete 100 per cent vaccination of those above 45. The government will be launching the second phase of Tika Utsav to cover the remaining 40 per cent of the population in this age group.”

Sawant informed that the Tika Utsav will be held at all 168 places where the drive was organised during the first phase. “Apart from the 168 places, the vaccination drive will also be organised in remaining village panchayats and municipal areas,” he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to all the elected representatives including MLAs to support the government to administer the vaccine to the remaining 40 per cent population in the above 45 category. He said the dates for the next phase of vaccination for those between 18 and 44 years of age will be declared soon. “We all have to work jointly to make Goa a COVID-free state. And for that, 100 per cent vaccination is a solution to achieve the target,” he said.

As far as administering the second dose of the vaccine is concerned, the Chief Minister said it will be administered after 84 days of the first dose. “Those who have already taken the first dose should not rush during the Tika Utsav to be held from May 26 to June 7. The government will organise a separate Tika Utsav for administering the second dose in the later stage,” he said.

Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference in Panaji along with Health Secretary Ravi Dhawan, state immunisation officer Dr Rajendra Borkar said that as on Monday, a total of 2,84,898 people have been partially vaccinated (single dose) and 95,820 have been fully vaccinated (both doses) in the state.

“We had received 7,31,720 doses of Covishield vaccine from the central government of which 2,81,170 doses are still with us,” he said.

Stating that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe, professor and head of the department of preventive and social medicine at GMC, Dr Jagadish Cacodcar urged people not to believe in rumours. He asked people to approach any qualified medical practitioner if they have any queries related to vaccines.

“If anybody has a doubt or any question related to vaccine they can approach us or ask any qualified doctors. They should not believe in messages circulated on social media including WhatsApp and YouTube,” he said. “There is no vaccine which is free from side effects. 25 per cent may get side effects but that is common with any other vaccine. The vaccine is the only way you can prevent death and severity of the illness,” Dr Cacodcar.