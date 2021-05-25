Submit time frame for vaccination: HC to Goa govt

Court also seeks details about vaccine procurement

Panaji: The High Court of Bombay at Goa on Monday asked the Goa government to submit a time frame as regards the vaccination of citizens of the state against COVID-19. The High Court has asked the state government to file an affidavit by May 27 explaining the time frame required for vaccination. The High Court has also asked the central government to file an affidavit by May 27 giving details about the supply of vaccines to Goa.

The state government will also file its reply on why it chose to use Ivermectin medicine for COVID treatment.

While hearing public interest litigations (PILs) filed, seeking urgent intervention of the court with regard to issues related to COVID management in the state, the High Court said it thinks the central government will give the Goa government full support for vaccination.

The High Court asked the state government whether it is relying fully on the central government to get the supply of vaccines or whether it has plans to procure them privately.

The Advocate General told the High Court that the state will take instructions and reply by Thursday.

During an earlier hearing, the High Court had asked the state government to pursue with the central government so as to fast-track the supply of vaccines. The Advocate General submitted that the state government is pursuing if the Centre can provide the required number of vaccines at the earliest. The Advocate General made this submission before the High Court after being questioned by the court if the Centre could provide the required number of vaccines to Goa due to the state’s high COVID positivity rate.

The High Court had observed that in view of the high positivity rate and over 2000 deaths due to COVID, the Centre should prioritise supply of vaccines to the state.

In response to another petition, the High Court has directed the Goa government to file a comprehensive affidavit on the use of Ivermectin as prophylactic (preventive) drug.

A petition has been filed before the High Court challenging the state government’s decision to use Ivermectin despite the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommending against it. The High Court has asked the government to file affidavits by May 27.

The High Court has also sought from the government the status of mucormycosis or ‘black fungus’ treatment in Goa and also the status of fire safety in hospitals and COVID care centres.