Separate ward in GMC for black fungus patients

Panaji: Four more patients have been diagnosed with mucormycosis or black fungus at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim, taking the number of active cases of the deadly infection in the state to ten.

Anticipating that the state may witness more cases of black fungus, GMC administration has designated ward 102 to treat patients affected by the infection.

It is pertinent to note that one patient with black fungus died recently while undergoing treatment at the GMC. However, his death was not directly linked to black fungus, as the authorities claimed that the CT severity score was 24 out of 25.

“We have started treating four new patients with Liposomal Amphotericin B and other surgical treatment will be done tomorrow. They are stable and all these cases are high diabetic patients. They have received a course of steroids for their COVID treatment,” Dean of GMC Dr S M Bandekar said on Monday addressing a press conference in Panaji along with Health Secretary Ravi Dhawan and others.

He informed that of these ten active cases of black fungus, only one patient is “active positive for COVID-19” while the remaining have recovered from COVID.

Dr Bandekar said the required medical equipment for the special ward for black fungus patients is being procured by GMC administration through the joint purchase committee. He informed that an expert panel, headed by head of department of paediatrics in GMC Dr M P Silveira, has been constituted for the management of protocols related to black fungus. Dr Bandekar said the panel comprises of ophthalmologists, ENT specialists, neurosurgeons and other specialists.

It is pertinent to note that black fungus is being reported in recovered COVID patients from across the country and the most common reasons are uncontrolled diabetes and misuse of steroids in early treatment of COVID-19.