Digambar hails cancellation of SSC exams

Margao: Opposition leader Digambar Kamat on Sunday welcomed the state government’s decision to cancel the Class X Goa board examinations, and urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to take an appropriate decision as regards the HSSC board exam by consulting educationists.

“I welcome the decision of the government to cancel SSC examinations for this academic year. I urge the Chief Minister to continue (with) consultations with educationists and take appropriate action on (the) HSSC exams at the earliest,” he said.

Kamat called for a proper plan of action for the next academic year for all levels of education, and that the government should seek expert advice on the matter.

“I strongly believe that decisions pertaining to education and the academic career of students must always be taken in proper consultation with experts from the field of education,” the Opposition leader reckoned.

He called upon the government to ensure proper network connectivity in the state especially at centres where online entrance and other aptitude tests are conducted.

“Uninterrupted and consistent network connectivity will help the students concentrate and answer the examinations and give their best performance,” Kamat said.