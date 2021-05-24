SSC results to be out in July

Panaji: Chairman of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Bhagirath Shetye on Sunday said the SSC results for this year, based on internal assessment marks of the students, will be announced in July 2021.

“The entrance exam for those students, who desire to seek admission for either science stream at Class XI or diploma courses, will be held after announcement of the SSC result,” he added.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, the Goa board chairman said the paper for this entrance exam will be based on mathematics and science syllabus for Class X.

Shetye also informed that there are between 5,000 and 5,500 seats dedicated to science stream at Class XI in various higher secondary schools around Goa.

“The admissions to these seats will be decided, this year, strictly based on the particular entrance exam,” he noted.