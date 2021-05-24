Govt cancels SSC exams

Students to be promoted based on assessment of internal marks

Panaji: The government on Sunday announced cancellation of the Goa board’s SSC examinations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who came out with this announcement, said that promotion of students of Class X will be based on the assessment of their respective internal marks.

“The Allowed To Keep Terms (ATKT) facility will be allowed to those SSC students, who fail in one or two subjects based on their respective internal assessment,” he added.

Those students who wish to take admission for science stream at Class XI or for diploma courses will have to answer a three-hour entrance examination.

This exam will be tentatively held at the end of July 2021, and the date for the same will be announced 15 days in advance.

The paper for this exam will be based on the syllabus for Class X.

Furthermore, the private students, who study in night schools or in the schools for dropouts, will have to undergo a daylong or a three-day examination, the dates of which would be announced later.

No decision has been reached as regards the HSSC examinations conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

“The decision about the same is expected to be taken within next two days,” Sawant said.

As many of the HSSC students appear for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), this decision will be taken in consultation with the central government.

“Students and their parents had been under tremendous pressure about the SSC exams. We have come to this conclusion based on the recommendations of the committee that was formed to study the matter, besides in consultation with the Union education ministry,” Sawant informed.

The particular committee comprised officials and educationists from the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education and the education department, besides experts from the educational field.

The Chief Minister earlier participated in the high-level virtual meeting conducted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Education Ministers of the Indian states.