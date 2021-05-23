Vaccination for 18-44 age groups get tremendous response in Porvorim

Porvorim: Vaccination for youth aged between 18 years and above is getting tremendous response from the residents of Porvorim, and on an average daily 109 to 110 beneficiaries are getting vaccinated, revealed Dr Kannaya Sirsat, who is in-charge of the centre.

The Porvorim health centre in collaboration with Salvador do Mundo village panchayat began vaccination for the youngsters aged between 18 and 44 since May 15 and it has been evoking tremendous response from the people.

Speaking to this daily, Dr Sirsat informed that the vaccination centre has been getting a helping hand from the Rotary Club of Porvorim in managing the site adding till date nearly 500 youth from Porvorim have received the jab.

Dr Sirsat urged the people to come forward and get the jabs and follow strictly the norms of the government on COVID like wearing of face masks, sufficient physical distance (social distancing) and sanitise regularly as that is the key to keeping the virus abreast.

He added that the vaccination process for 18 years and above is by online selection slots on Arogya Setu and Cowin site and urged the people not to visit the vaccination centre without the slot allotment or receiving a beneficiary ID. He advised the people aged above 45 to visit Sanjay School as provision has been made for them there.

“Those people who are suffering from hyper tension and having allergy or allergy for food, they can take the COVID jabs under the guidance of their family,’’ he added.

He urged the people to be a little early at the centre as it consumes half an hour in the beginning and half an hour after the jab for observation as “we do not know how his/her body will react to the COVID jab and urged people to inform the physician before the jab whether they have any disease like high pressure, low pressure, diabetes patients, heart patients, or having any allergy complications etc.’’