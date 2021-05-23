Harassment of minor girl: cops arrest absconding director of shelter home

Panaji: Panaji women police have arrested Prince Aron Golden (59), director of care and compassion shelter home, Santa Cruz, in connection with the case of alleged sexual harassment of a minor girl, who was staying in the shelter home.

According to police, the first information report (FIR) was registered last month and since then, the accused was absconding.

According to the information, police teams from the women police station in Panaji and the Crime Branch at Ribandar managed to track down the accused at a location in Margao from where he was arrested late Friday night. The accused has been remanded to three-day police custody.

Last month, the Panaji women police had registered the FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the Goa Children’s Act, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and under the Indian Penal Code section 354-A (sexual harassment). According to the police, a complaint was lodged by Emidio Pinho, coordinator-victim assistance unit. Referring to the complaint, the police said the accused person sent inappropriate chat messages to the minor girl, who was residing in the shelter home. This caused sexual harassment to the minor girl, police said. After the alleged incident, the children from the shelter home were moved to the state-run Apna Ghar at Merces, informed police.

Lady police sub-inspector Reema Naik is investigating the case under the supervision of police inspector Sudiksha Naik.

Meanwhile, the accused has filed bail application before the Children’s court, Panaji, and the matter has been scheduled for hearing on Monday.