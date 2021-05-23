Goa records 1647 fresh COVID-19 cases

Panaji: The COVID-19 test positivity rate in Goa which was showing improvement increased on Saturday by almost four per cent as against the positivity rate recorded on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,647 more new COVID-19 cases were detected with the positivity rate of 35.95 per cent as against the 1,625 COVID-19 cases that were registered on Friday with the positivity rate of 32.09 per cent.

As per the data provided by DHS, the overall COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 85.79 per cent.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 1,44,839 of which 18,243 are active cases while 1,24,255 patients have recovered from the disease.

According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of other urban health centres stand as follows:, Margao- 1,849 cases, Vasco – 670 cases, Panaji- 997 cases and Mapusa – 501 cases.

While active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 577 cases, Bicholim – 423 cases, Pernem – 699 cases, Valpoi – 438 cases, Curchorem – 631 cases and Canacona – 355 cases.

And, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 269 cases, Betki – 598 cases, Candolim- 814 cases, Cansarvanem – 142 cases, Colvale – 304 cases, Corlim – 532 cases, Chimbel – 953 cases, Siolim – 568 cases, Porvorim- 699 cases, Mayem – 136 cases, Balli – 315 cases, Cansaulim – 839 cases, Chinchinim – 226 cases, Cortalim – 751 cases, Curtorim – 598 cases, Loutolim – 497 cases, Marcaim – 299 cases, Quepem – 399 cases, Sanguem – 260 cases, Shiroda- 297 cases, Dharbandora – 395 cases, Ponda – 924 cases and Navelim – 283 cases.