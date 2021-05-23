Clafacio inspects COVID care centre, urges residents to get vaccinated

Margao: Cuncolim MLA Clafacio Dias on Saturday inspected the Cuncolim commercial complex which is being made into a COVID care centre but added that it was short of being opened for lack of doctors and nurses.

The MLA also urged locals to get vaccinated as part of a vaccination camp that is to be held next week in Cuncolim.

Accompanied by local councillors, the MLA inspected the building and informed that it was awaiting the Chief Minister’s clearance. “Today we had an inspection of the COVID care centre and we are hoping that it will start soon. Anyone who tests positive and does not have facilities for home isolation can avail the services at the care centre. Already 99 percent of the work has been completed but we are awaiting the Chief Minister’s permission. The cases are reducing but we are still getting it ready. The only problem is that there are not enough doctors and nurses to be deputed here. They are in shortage which is why the centre has not started yet. If we are given the staff tomorrow, we can start it tomorrow itself,” he said.

Speaking about the work of preparing for the third wave, Dias praised the Chief Minister for his efforts. “The Chief Minister has already said that the infrastructure required for the third phase is being readied and I hope that the initiative taken is good. If the Chief Minister would have taken the entire health department under his control, the situation would have been much better controlled. My appeal to parents is to take care of your children since the third wave will be stronger for the children,” Dias said.

He also informed that a vaccination drive will be held at the Cuncolim hall next week for all those above the age of 45 years who have yet to receive the COVID vaccine, appealing to locals to avail of the benefit.